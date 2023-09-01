River 105 River 105 Logo

Atwater man seriously injured in ATV crash Thursday evening

September 1, 2023 11:54AM CDT
An Atwater man, Colton Reed Swenson, age 26, was seriously injured in an ATV accident Thursday evening.

According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, at about 6:19 on Aug. 31, Swenson was operating a 2005 Yamaha Grizzly ATV in the 300 block of Pleasant Ave W (U.S. Highway 12), when the machine overturned.

Swenson was airlifted from the scene with life-threatening injuries.

Assisting on the scene were the MN State Patrol, MN DNR, Atwater Ambulance Service, Fire Department, CentraCare Ambulance Service, and Life Link III.

