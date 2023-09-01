Atwater man seriously injured in ATV crash Thursday evening

An Atwater man, Colton Reed Swenson, age 26, was seriously injured in an ATV accident Thursday evening.

According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, at about 6:19 on Aug. 31, Swenson was operating a 2005 Yamaha Grizzly ATV in the 300 block of Pleasant Ave W (U.S. Highway 12), when the machine overturned.

Swenson was airlifted from the scene with life-threatening injuries.

Assisting on the scene were the MN State Patrol, MN DNR, Atwater Ambulance Service, Fire Department, CentraCare Ambulance Service, and Life Link III.