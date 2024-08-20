August’s Supermoon Is The First Of Four Lunar Spectacles
August 20, 2024 6:06AM CDT
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Monday’s supermoon is the first of four this year.
That’s when a full moon inches a little closer than usual to Earth, making it appear slightly bigger and brighter in the night sky.
September’s supermoon will coincide with a partial lunar eclipse.
October’s will be the year’s closest approach, and November’s will round out the year.
A supermoon occurs when a full lunar phase syncs up with an especially close swing around Earth.
This usually happens only three or four times a year, and the supermoons appear consecutively.