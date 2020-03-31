Aussie Peppers announce season cancellation

(Mankato, MN) – The Aussie Peppers, the pro softball team scheduled to play in Mankato this summer, announced the cancellation of their season today.

“We are disheartened to announce the cancellation of our 2020 season,” the team said on social media. “Those who have purchased season tickets will be receiving emails shortly on refunds. We are looking forward to 2021 and beyond.”

The Peppers are part of the National Pro Fastpitch league, which said in a release Tuesday that the restrictions on international travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic has made it impossible to plan for a timeline of sending Australian athletes overseas to compete.

The Aussie Peppers were scheduled to lead off their second season in Mankato on June 2.