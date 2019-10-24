Austin High School senior found dead outside home

(Mankato, MN) – Police say an Austin teen was discovered dead outside of her home over the weekend.

According to Austin Police, the 18-year-old was found by her father outside the family residence on the 800 block of 8th Avenue SW at 8:45 a.m. The teen was identified as Erica Manzano, a high school senior at Austin High School.

A 20-year-old man, an acquaintance of Manzano’s, was found on the roof at the scene by responding officers. He was identified as Abraham Cervantes-Paz, of Austin. Austin Police Chief David McKichan told Southern Minnesota News Cervantes-Paz fled the scene, but was arrested a short time later. McKichan said the man was arrested on a probation hold, and that his arrest was not connected to the teen’s death.

Manzano’s body will be autopsied, but McKichan said toxicology reports could take four to six weeks to complete.

There was no indication of assault, violence, or trauma to Manzano’s body, according to McKichan.

Manzano’s death is under investigation. Her funeral is scheduled for Thursday.

Click here to LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Click here to FOLLOW @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.

(Copyright © Southern Minnesota News. Alpha Media Mankato. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)