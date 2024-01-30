Austin man charged in Albert Lea home invasion

An Austin man is accused of a home invasion in Albert Lea.

Shawn Michael Miller, 36, was charged last week in Freeborn County Court with felony counts of aggravated 1st-degree robbery, 1st-degree burglary, 2nd-degree assault, and possession of a firearm as an ineligible person.

Albert Lea Police were dispatched to a home on John Ave on January 19 for a robbery in which two suspects had just left the scene.

The victim told police that two robbers – one later identified as Miller – had entered the home and asked him where “it” was located. According to the criminal complaint, the victim had recently won thousands of dollars gambling.

The complaint says Miller pointed a gun at the victim and fired the weapon. Detectives later found a spent 9mm shell casing in the home, but didn’t find where the bullet had lodged.

The other suspect allegedly hit the victim with a baseball bat. A witness told investigators she had heard the blow and the victim in pain. She also heard one of the robbers say “I’m gonna shoot you,” before the gun was fired. The witness said the robbers took cash from a bowl before leaving the scene.

The victim told police one of the men looked like Miller, but he wasn’t certain.

Investigators found footprints in the snow near the home. Video footage also showed two people leaving the area.

The victim identified Miller in a photo lineup as the person who had shot the gun, according to court documents.

A Minnesota State Trooper arrested Miller during a traffic stop about three days after the robbery. A 9mm pistol was found in his vehicle, according to the complaint. Miller’s shoes were also seized. Investigators say they matched the prints in the victim’s yard.

Miller admitted to being at the victim’s home on the morning of the robbery, but told police it was for a drug deal and not a robbery. The complaint says Miller admitted to shooting a round from his pistol but said he was trying to stop the others from fighting. Police say he admitted the shoes that were seized were the same pair he wore during the incident.

Miller has three previous felony convictions for domestic abuse and drug possession.