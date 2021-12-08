Austin man involved in two-vehicle accident in Nicollet County Tuesday morning

A semi driver from Austin was involved in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 14 in Nicollet County late Tuesday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported that the accident occurred just after 11:00 a.m. Tuesday morning on westbound Highway 14. 60-year old Paul Douglas Trotter, of Austin, was driving a 2013 Freightliner semi and collided with a westbound 2005 Dodge Durango being driven by 31-year old Magi Kay Berentson of Mankato.

The State Patrol reported that Berentson suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Mankato for treatment. Trotter was uninjured, and the State Patrol indicated that the road was covered with snow and ice at the time of the accident. They added that both parties were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the accident.

The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office, Police and Fire Departments from Mankato, Mayo Ambulance, and Minnesota Department of Transportation all assisted the State Patrol at the accident scene Tuesday morning.