Austin man pleads guilty to multiple felony robbery charges in Mower County District Court
An Austin man charged with committing multiple armed robberies at three different Austin businesses in June has pleaded guilty in Mower County District Court.
26-year old Adrick Deonte Mims had been charged with three felony counts of robbery while in possession of a dangerous weapon, four felony counts of 2nd-degree assault, and one felony count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle. Mims was accused of robbing Reed’s 4th Avenue on June 12th, Cheers Liquor on June 19th, and Ankeny’s Mini-Mart on June 24th before fleeing police following that robbery and causing a shelter in place order to be issued for the city of Lyle. Mims was eventually taken into custody that afternoon when he was found hiding in the backyard of a residence in Lyle.
Mims pleaded guilty to the three felony counts of robbery while in possession of a dangerous weapon during the first day of a jury trial on Monday. Sentencing for Mims in Mower County District Court has been scheduled for March 9th, 2023.