Austin man sentenced to consecutive prison sentences on felony child pornography possession charges in Mower County District Court

A former paraprofessional with Austin Public Schools who was found to be in possession of child pornography videos on his cellphone in June of 2022 has been sentenced to prison time in Mower County District Court.

31-year old Vincent Vaughn Askleson of Austin was convicted and sentenced Thursday to two consecutive 15-month prison sentences for two felony charges of possession of pornographic work involving minors. Askleson pleaded guilty to the two charges on April 17th, and Judge Kevin Siefken also determined that Askleson will be subject to 15 years of conditional release after confinement.