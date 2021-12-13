Austin man sentenced to prison time for felony domestic assault charge in Mower County District Court

An Austin man facing a felony domestic assault charge in Mower County District Court stemming from an incident that took place on March 13th has been sentenced to prison time.

42-year old Casey Amos Adams was convicted and sentenced Friday to 21 months in prison for a felony domestic assault charge. Adams first pleaded guilty to the charge on September 24th and a felony charge for domestic assault by strangulation and two felony charges of violating a domestic abuse no-contact order in the case were dismissed with Adams’ guilty plea.