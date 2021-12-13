Austin man sentenced to prison time on felony 2nd degree drug sale charge in Mower County District Court

An Austin man who sold a total of 27.388 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant at a location in Austin on May 17th has been sentenced to prison time in Mower County District Court.

27-year old Christopher Alan Rickerl was convicted and sentenced Friday to 67 months in prison, plus $1,160 in fines and fees for a felony charge of 2nd degree drugs, sale of 10 grams or more of a narcotic other than heroin within a 90-day period.

Rickerl first pleaded guilty to the charge on November 5th.