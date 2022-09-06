Austin man sentenced to prison time on felony DANCO charge in Mower County District Court

An Austin man facing a felony charge for violating a domestic abuse no-contact order stemming from an incident that took place on November 9th, 2021 has been sentenced to prison time in Mower County District Court.

43-year old Willie Padilla, who is currently incarcerated at the Minnesota Correctional Facility at Oak Park Heights was convicted and sentenced Friday to 23 months in prison for a felony charge for violating an domestic abuse no-contact order, or DANCO. Padilla pleaded guilty to the charge on July 22nd of this year, and an additional felony charge for violating a domestic abuse no-contact order against Padilla in the case was dismissed with his guilty plea.