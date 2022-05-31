Austin man sentenced to prison time on felony domestic abuse and drug possession charges in Mower County District Court

An Austin man who pleaded guilty to felony domestic abuse and drug possession charges in Mower County District Court stemming from an incident that took place on October 27th, 2021 has been sentenced to prison time.

50-year old Edward Terrill Stewart was convicted and sentenced Thursday to 23 months in prison for a felony charge of violating a domestic abuse no-contact order within 10 years of two or more convictions. Stewart was also convicted and sentenced Thursday to 18 months in prison for a felony 5th degree drug possession charge. Judge Kevin Siefken determined that Stewart will be able to serve the two sentences concurrently, and he first pleaded guilty to the charges on April 22nd.