Austin man sentenced to prison time on felony drug possession charge in Mower County District Court

An Austin man who was found to be in possession of over 140 grams of methamphetamine after a traffic stop on Interstate 90 in January has been sentenced to prison time in Mower County District Court.

44-year old Robert Charles Anderson pleaded guilty to one felony count of 2nd degree drugs, possession of over 25 grams of cocaine or methamphetamine and was convicted and sentenced Friday to 58 months in prison, with credit for 240 days already served.

Anderson was also originally charged with a gross misdemeanor for 3rd degree DWI, refusal to submit to a blood or urine test as required by a search warrant, and misdemeanors for 4th degree DWI, under the influence of a controlled substance and for driving after revocation, inimical to public safety stemming from a traffic stop on January 5th when Anderson was pulled over for speeding on Interstate 90. A search of Anderson’s vehicle turned up 145 grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale, a butane torch, and a methamphetamine pipe.

Anderson pleaded guilty to the felony 2nd degree drug possession charge on August 1st after initially pleading not guilty to all four charges against him on January 31st. The three additional gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges against Anderson in the case were dismissed with his guilty plea.