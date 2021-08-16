Austin man sentenced to prison time on felony DWI charge in Mower County District Court

An Austin man who pleaded guilty to a felony 1st degree DWI charge in late June in Mower County District Court has been sentenced to prison time.

47-year old Chad Lee Morgan, who was sentenced to 62 months in prison on a felony charge of DWI-operate a motor vehicle while body contains any amount of schedule I/II drugs-not marijuana in July of 2018 was sentenced Wednesday to 65 months in prison for a felony charge of 1st degree DWI, refusal to submit blood or urine as required by a search warrant. Morgan pleaded guilty to the charge, which stemmed from an incident that took place on September 14th, 2020 on June 28th, and he was convicted the same day.

Felony charges of 1st degree DWI, under the influence of a controlled substance and for fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, plus gross misdemeanor charges for driving after cancellation, inimical to public safety and for 3rd degree damage to property in the case were all dismissed with Morgan’s guilty plea.