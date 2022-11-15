Austin man sentenced to prison time on felony escape from custody charge in Mower County District Court

An Austin man facing a felony escape from custody charge in Mower County District Court stemming from an incident that took place on March 14th of this year has been sentenced to prison time.

31-year old Christopher Nathaniel Easley was convicted and sentenced Thursday to 21 months in prison for a felony charge of escape from custody. Easley, who failed to appear at a hearing on the charge on September 1st was given credit for 92 days already served, and he first pleaded guilty to the charge on May 27th after initially pleading not guilty on April 11th.

Judge Kevin Siefken determined that Easley will be able to serve the prison sentence concurrently with two other sentences, one where he was sentenced on May 5th of this year to 17 months in prison if he violated his probation on a felony charge of 5th degree drug possession, possess Schedule 1, 2, 3,4, not small amount of marijuana, and Easley was also sentenced on May 5th to 21 months in prison if he violated his probation on a felony charge of 3rd degree burglary. The felony drug possession charge against Easley stemmed from an incident that took place in Austin on November 8th, 2021, and the felony burglary charge was in relation to an incident that took place in Austin on October 31st, 2021.