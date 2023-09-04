Austin man sentenced to prison time on two felony counts of dissemination of child pornography in Mower County District Court

An Austin man facing a total of 19 felony charges in Mower County District Court, including 17 for possession and dissemination of child pornography after he was found to have uploaded over 3,200 internet files of suspected child sexual abuse material in May of 2020 has been sentenced to prison time.

27-year old Jose Luis Rodriguez was convicted and sentenced Thursday to prison terms of 65 and 48 months for two felony counts of dissemination of child pornography, minor under the age of 13. Rodriguez was given credit for 135 days already served, and Judge Kevin Siefken determined that Rodriguez will be allowed to serve the two sentences concurrently. Five additional felony counts of dissemination of child pornography, minor under the age of 13, 10 felony counts of possession of pornographic work, minor under the age of 13, and felony charges for storing methamphetamine paraphernalia in the presence of a child, and for 5th degree drug possession in the case against Rodriguez were dismissed with his guilty pleas.

Rodriguez pleaded guilty to the two felony dissemination of child pornography charges on May 4th of this year, and Judge Siefken also determined that Rodriguez will be subject to 15 years of conditional release after confinement.