Austin man sentenced to supervised probation, fines, fees for felony drug possession, gross misdemeanor DWI and domestic assault charges in Mower County District Court

An Austin man facing a felony drug possession charge and gross misdemeanor DWI and domestic assault charges all stemming from an incident that took place on April 7th, 2021 has been sentenced to supervised probation, plus fines and fees in Mower County District Court.

27-year old Tyler Graham Cozine was convicted and sentenced Thursday to two years of supervised probation for a felony 5th degree drug possession charge. Cozine must follow 16 different conditions while on probation, and Judge Kevin Siefken granted Cozine a stay of adjudication in the case where a conviction for a felony is not entered on the defendant’s criminal record, provided they successfully complete their probation. Once they successfully complete probation, the charges are dismissed, and their criminal record is clear of any convictions.

Cozine was also convicted and sentenced Thursday to two years of supervised probation and $1,085 in fines and fees for a gross misdemeanor charge of domestic assault. A one-year jail sentence was stayed for two years if Cozine complies with the terms of his probation, and he was also convicted and sentenced Thursday to two years of supervised probation and $1,085 in fines and fees for a gross misdemeanor charge of 3rd degree DWI, alcohol concentration of .08 or higher within two hours. A one-year jail sentence was stayed for two years if Cozine successfully completes his probation, and Judge Siefken determined that Cozine will be able to serve all three sentences concurrently.

Cozine pleaded guilty to all three charges on May 9th of this year, and a misdemeanor open bottle charge in the case was dismissed with Cozine’s guilty pleas.