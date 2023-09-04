Austin man sentenced to supervised probation on felony burglary charge in Mower County District Court

An Austin man who caused over $1,000 in damage to a residence in the 900 block of 13th Avenue SW in Austin during an incident late on the evening of December 31st, 2022 has been sentenced to supervised probation in Mower County District Court.

46-year old Tyler Klark Franks of Austin was convicted and sentenced Friday to four years of supervised probation for a felony charge of 2nd degree burglary of a dwelling. Franks was granted a stay of imposition in the case where the defendant pleads guilty to a felony-level offense. If he or she successfully completes their probation, the conviction will be deemed a misdemeanor.

Franks must also follow 19 different conditions while on probation, and a felony charge for 1st degree damage to property, value reduced over $1,000 and a misdemeanor charge for 4th degree DWI, operate a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance in the case against Franks were dismissed with his guilty plea.