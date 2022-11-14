Austin man sentenced to supervised probation, restitution, fines and fees for felony fleeing a peace officer charge in Mower County District Court

An Austin man who led authorities on a cross-border chase from Mower County into Iowa in April of 2020 has been sentenced to supervised probation and restitution in Mower County District Court.

39-year-old Weston William Zuehl was convicted and sentenced Thursday to three years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $3,453 in restitution, fines and fees after pleading guilty to a felony charge of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle on July 27th of this year.

Zuehl was arrested on April 20th, 2020, and charged with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and driving after cancellation. Zuehl was seen driving south on U.S. Highway 218 near Lyle by a law enforcement officer who knew his license had been revoked. Zuehl drove away from an attempted traffic stop in the city of Lyle, and he drove south on U.S. Highway 218 into Iowa, forcing numerous northbound vehicles to drive onto the shoulder to avoid a collision.

Zuehl was eventually arrested in Mitchell County after crashing his vehicle near the city of Carpenter and attempting to escape on foot.