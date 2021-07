A motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash on I-90 near Hayward Friday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Michael Paul Langstaff, 57, of Austin, was transported to an Albert Lea hospital with life-threatening injuries after the crash, which happened shortly after 9 a.m.

A crash report says Langstaff was westbound on a Harley Davidson when he entered the median and struck a guardrail.

Langstaff wasn’t wearing a helmet, according to the report.