Austin Police called in by Austin Public Schools to investigate threat made against the district via social media

Austin Police were called in by Austin Public Schools to investigate a threat made against the district via social media Monday morning.

Austin Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Joey Page reported in a news release that the district received information regarding the threat made on social media early Monday morning, and he stated that the Austin Police Department was immediately informed, and they then began an investigation. Dr. Page went on to report that no credibility concerning the post could be substantiated, and he added that the district will continue to follow their procedures and monitor the situation. Dr. Page stated that Austin Public Schools are planning for a normal day without disrupting its instructional activities.

Dr. Page went on to state in the release that the handling of the situation further illustrates that the safety of the district’s students and staff remains a top priority.