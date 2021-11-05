Austin police looking for taxi robbery suspect (Video)

Austin Police are asking the public to assist them with identifying a taxi robbery suspect.

The police department posted a video on social media Thursday, saying the cab driver had been robbed the previous evening. The video showed a masked passenger in the backseat of the cab. The man lunged forward at the driver and grabbed something out of his hand. The driver fought back, but the man exited the vehicle after taking the item from the driver.

The Austin Police Department is asking anyone who recognizes the suspect to call police at (507) 437-9400 Opt 1.