Austin police searching for condom, Tide pod thieves

Police in Austin are searching for a pair of thieves who stole a unique variety of items from a local business.

Police say the suspects took condoms, Epsom salt, Tide Power pods, a Bluezen Precision massager, and other household goods from the store.

The suspect vehicle could be a gray four-door sedan that’s believed to be a Mazda.

Anyone with information should contact the Austin Police Department at (507) 437-9405.