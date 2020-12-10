Austin Police searching for suspects in two armed robberies (Photos)

Austin Police are searching for the suspects in two armed robberies that occurred in the city since Sunday.

Police were called to the scene of the first robbery on Sunday at 9:39 p.m. at the Apollo II Gas Station on Oakland Ave W. Police say a single suspect brandishing a knife threatened the cashier and stole money from the business.

The suspect fled on foot and has not been located or identified. Police describe the suspect as a white male, approximately 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing an estimated 200 pounds. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black Nike sweatpants, white shoes, and one red and one black glove.

Two days later, on Tuesday at 8:58 p.m., Austin Police responded to a second robbery at the Dollar General on 4th St SW. Again, a cashier had been threatened at knifepoint, and the suspects stole money.

Police say there are three suspects in the second robbery. The man who directly threatened the employee was described as a black man, heavier set, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall.

Witnesses described the second suspect, the door guard, as someone with a slender build, but based on surveillance review, the suspect is believed to be a white man.

A third subject, described as a white male, checked the store for witnesses and customers, according to a release from police. This suspect was also armed with a ninja/katana style sword, police say.

Captain Todd Clennon with the Austin Police Department, said he believes the two robberies are connected.

Anyone with information should contact the Austin Police Department at (507) 437-9400, Ext 1.