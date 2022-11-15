Austin School Board Member Don Leathers Named to MSBA All-State School Board

10-year Austin School Board member Don Leathers has been named to the 2023 All-State School Board by the Minnesota School Boards Association (MSBA). This is MSBA’s most prestigious award and represents a huge honor for Don.

Each year, MSBA selects up to seven board members from the state of Minnesota to be on the All-State Board. The program, which began in 1971, is designed to recognize “school board members who are committed to student achievement, determined to build support for their local schools, and unwavering in their pursuit of what’s best for students,” according to MSBA Executive Director Kirk Schneidawind.

Award recipients are chosen from Minnesota’s nearly 2,300 school board members and have been nominated by superintendents, fellow board members, or the community. Criteria for the award includes MSBA training, strong leadership, and a demonstration of concern for students, staff, and the community.

Don will receive his award on January 12, 2023, at the MSBA winter conference in Minneapolis.