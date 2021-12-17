Austin Schools Superintendent addresses TikTok nationwide trend regarding alleged threats of violence in schools Friday in letter to district families

Austin Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Joey Page penned the following message to families in the district concerning a TikTok nationwide trend involving alleged threats of violence to occur in schools today (Friday)

Dear Families/Caregivers:

I have been in touch with the Austin Police Department today. This week, a TikTok nationwide trend emerged regarding alleged threats of violence to occur in schools tomorrow, December 17, 2021. Law enforcement agencies have investigated this threat and determined that the original threat was not credible.

The Department of Public Safety (DPS) has made local law enforcement agencies around the state aware of this national threat circulating on social media, and we wanted to ensure you that school administrators are aware, as well. Both law enforcement officials and school administrators may experience an increase in related reporting.

As of Thursday morning, at least three schools in Minnesota have located similar threat reporting. However, local and state law enforcement have not identified the threats as credible at this time. Austin Public Schools has not been contacted.

At this time, DPS is reporting that the origins of this threat remain unknown, and there is no evidence to suggest that any mass causality or severe violence incidents will occur on this date, within Minnesota or the U.S. more broadly.

All threats of violence, even those made in jest, are taken seriously by the District and will result in student discipline, including possible expulsion and the involvement of law enforcement.

Should you or your student receive any information about any potential threat that you believe requires immediate attention, please call 911 to report it.

Sincerely,

Dr. Joey Page, Superintendent