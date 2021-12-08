Austin woman injured in one-vehicle, rollover-type accident on Highway 56 Tuesday morning

An Austin woman was injured in a one-vehicle, rollover-type accident on Highway 56 in Mower County Tuesday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 1999 Ford Explorer being driven by 45-year old Jessyca Marlon Leon Torres of Austin was traveling westbound on Highway 56 at approximately 7:49 a.m. Tuesday morning when her vehicle entered the ditch and rolled at milepost 18 in Adams Township.

Torres suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Austin for treatment. The State Patrol reported that road conditions were dry at the time of the accident, and they added that Torres was wearing her seatbelt.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office and Adams Fire and Ambulance assisted the State Patrol at the accident scene Tuesday morning.