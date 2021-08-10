Austin woman sentenced on felony drug sale charge in Mower County District Court

An Austin woman who sold a total of 28.1 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant on two different occasions in December of 2017 has been sentenced to a lengthy term of supervised probation, jail time and time in the sentence to service program on a felony drug sale charge in Mower County District Court.

35-year old Amanda Ray Gillies was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years of supervised probation, 90 days in jail and 80 hours in the sentence to service program for a felony charge of 2nd degree drugs, sale of 10 grams or more of a narcotic other than heroin. A 48-month prison sentence was stayed for 25 years if Gillies complies with the terms of her probation, and she was also given credit for 11 days already served.

Gillies first pleaded guilty to the charge in January of 2019, and she was convicted in June of the same year. A felony charge of 1st degree drugs, sale of 17 grams or more of methamphetamine within a 90-day period, and an additional felony charge of 2nd degree drugs, sale of 10 grams or more of a narcotic other than heroin in case were both dismissed with Gillies’ guilty plea.