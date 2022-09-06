Austin woman sentenced to prison time on felony unemployment benefits charge in Mower County District Court

An Austin woman currently serving a 57-month prison sentence at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Shakopee on a felony 3rd degree drug possession charge stemming from a search of her residence by authorities on September 16th, 2020 has now also been sentenced to prison time on a felony unemployment benefits charge in Mower County District Court.

35-year old Mallory Jean Kurth was convicted and sentenced Thursday to two years in prison on a felony charge of unemployment benefits, false representation, concealment of fact stemming from an incident that also took place on September 16th, 2020.

Kurth pleaded guilty to the charge on May 5th of this year, and Judge Kevin Siefken determined that Kurth may serve the two sentences concurrently.