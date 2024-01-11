Author Allen Eskens appearing at MSU’s Good Thunder Reading Series

Local author Allen Eskens will visit Minnesota State University Mankato next week for the 2023-2024 Good Thunder Reading Series.

Eskens is the featured writer in the Robert C Wright Minnesota Writer Residency. MSU graduate student Annie Lindenberg is the winner of the Robert C. Wright Award. Eskens and Lindenberg will both be present for a series of events on Thursday, January 18.

All of the events are free and open to the public.

Eskens is a bestselling author of “The Life We Bury,” The Guise of Another,” and many other titles. He is the recipient of the Barry Award, the Minnesota Book Award, and more.

Jan. 18 schedule:

10-11 a.m. – Workshop, Memorial Library, First Floor, SW Corner.

3-3:50 p.m. – “Talk on Craft,” Centennial Student Union, Room 253/4/5. Books available for purchase.

7:30-8:15 p.m. – Reading with Robert C. Wright Award Winner Annie Lindenberg, Centennial Student Union, Ostrander Auditorium. Books available for purchase.

Founded in 1981, the Good Thunder Reading Series brings nationally and internationally acclaimed writers from diverse backgrounds and literary traditions to Mankato.