Authorities Dig Up Minnesota Pasture Searching For Body of Woman Missing 22 Years

Investigators have been digging up a cattle pasture in far northwestern Minnesota this week in hopes of unearthing a body after new clues emerged in a 22-year-old missing person case.

Kittson County Sheriff Steve Porter said his department is making huge strides toward finding out what happened to Becky Jo Look after she disappeared from Halma in 1995, but they have yet to find a body.

“We’ve figured out more on this case in the last two months than anybody ever knew about it,” he said. “We’re probably a long way from finding her, but it could be tomorrow.”

Porter said the department reopened the case because it haunted them.

“As you work in law enforcement, your heart goes out to victims and you care about victims,” Porter said. “Chief Deputy Matt Vig can’t get Becky Jo Look out of his mind. He goes to bed at night and it’s just kind of haunting him.”

Porter said he immediately noticed huge holes in the investigation. Look, who was 41 years old at the time of her disappearance, was assumed to have moved from her home in Halma to be near family in Albuquerque, N.M., in October 1995, but she never showed up. She was reported missing four months later when family said she’d never told them she was coming.

Porter said foul play was not investigated at the time because the case was pushed to the wayside. Looking at it again, he said it’s obvious Look never made it out of Kittson County.

Recent interviews with her close friends revealed she never said goodbye. Friends said they didn’t know she’d even been classified as a missing person.

The department reached out to the public via Facebook and media interviews to search for new leads.

“People know stuff about this case — they might’ve heard a rumor or something, but we need people to call us and tell us what they’ve heard,” Porter said.

Last week, the department heard from a woman who remembered her now-deceased son coming home drunk and telling her he helped dispose of a body with another man.

She told investigators she was scared at the time, but she was unsure how truthful the statement was because her son was intoxicated. She said she never heard about a missing person or murder in the news, so she brushed it off.

After the cold case re-emerged, she was worried. Porter said her interview was “heartfelt and emotional.

“It was consistent with the facts of the case, and I believe it’s credible,” he said.

Investigators have been unable to contact the man her son said he was with, but they know he is still alive and no longer in the area, Porter said.

Officials spent the last week on a cattle pasture with backhoes trying to dig up a body based on new clues. Porter said cadaver dogs didn’t find anything, but he’s not giving up. He’s planning to have a 100-person team search the grounds this fall.

Porter, who took over as sheriff two years ago, has renewed the department’s determination to crack cold cases. He said he was haunted by the 2013 disappearance of Dawn Carlson. After reopening the case, her body was found in her car in the south side of Lake Bronson five months later in May 2017.

Porter said he wants to find Look because the public deserves to know the truth and her family deserves closure. He’s saddened the case was mishandled two decades ago but said he knows there’s more information out there.

He said the man who drunkenly told his mother about the body probably told others.

“People need to come forward and tell us if they’ve heard anything,” Porter said. “Let’s get this case closed and give her family some closure finally.”

Anyone with information can contact the Kittson County Sheriff’s Office at 218-843-3535 or sporter@so.co.kittson.mn.us.

Source: twincities.com

