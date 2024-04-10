Authorities have suspect in dog’s shooting death

Owner Alyssa DeBill, who provided this photo, identified the dog that was killed as Lily Anne

Authorities say they’ve identified a suspect in the shooting death of a dog last month in South Bend Township, but they aren’t yet releasing a name.

A press release from Captain Paul Barta of the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the agency has partnered with the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Arrangements are being made for a necropsy – or animal autopsy – to be conducted by ASPCA’s Veterinary Forensic Science Center to recover evidence.

Deputies responded on March 30 to a report of a dog that had been shot and killed while it was on the deck of the family home on the 400 block of Neubert Lane. The dog’s owner said on social media the animal had been killed in broad daylight while two children were just feet away.

The investigation remains active.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office at (507) 304-4863 or to make a report anonymously through Crime Stoppers.