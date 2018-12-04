Authorities ID 16 Year Old Girl Killed By Car As She Tried To Catch Her Dog

Authorities have identified the 16-year-old girl hit and killed by a car in a Richfield street last month.

Anabel Jazmin Gonzalez Rojas died on November 24 from “multiple blunt force injuries” sustained in a collision a day earlier, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed on Sunday.

Relatives told KSTP that the teenager had left her home to catch her dog, who had gotten loose.

About a block away from her home, she was hit by a vehicle on the 6800 block of Cedar Avenue.

Police continue to investigate the collision to see if the driver, a 21-year-old man from Richfield, was at fault.

A funeral for Rojas, who the Star Tribune reports attended Washburn High School in Minneapolis, will be held this Wednesday at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church on Clinton Avenue South.

As of today, there have been 347 fatal incidents on Minnesota roads in 2018, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.

At the same time last year, there had been 323.

Source: bringmethenews.com

