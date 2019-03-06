Authorities ID Couple Killed in Weekend Snowmobile Crash

Scott County authorities have identified the couple killed when their snowmobile hit a power pole on Sunday afternoon.

Boyfriend-girlfriend Jeremy Pumper, 42, and Crystal Olson, 33, both of Le Sueur, died in the crash at around 4:30 p.m. between Henderson and Belle Plaine.

Pumper was pronounced dead at the scene, while Olson died after being transported to a hospital by ambulance.

The circumstances of the crash are still under investigation by local deputies.

WCCO reports that Pumper was a horse enthusiast, while Olson’s Facebook profile states she worked as a respite care provider and a special education paraprofessional at Le Sueur-Henderson High School.

Olson had two children, with her aunt describing her as an “awesome mother” on Facebook.

“You have been through a lot over the years but somehow everything finally turned into the life you deserved,” the aunt wrote. “It breaks my heart to know that you are no longer here to enjoy what you worked so hard for all these years.”

WCCO notes that there have been seven people killed on snowmobiles in Minnesota this season, and 15 in Wisconsin, which follows heavy snow across the Upper Midwestsince the turn of the year.

