Authorities ID men found fatally shot in car in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities have identified the two men found shot to death in a car in north Minneapolis.

Malik Travon Carr-Riggins and Case Samuel Ritzman died of multiple gunshot wounds.

The shooting occurred shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Sheridan Avenue N. A witness reported seeing a possible suspect running from the car moments after the shooting and several spent shell casings were found inside the vehicle, according to authorities.

Several shots were fired from a passing car when officers were setting up a perimeter around the scene, but no one was injured.