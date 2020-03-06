Authorities investigate death of man after Moorhead arrest

MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — State agents are investigating after a man died following his arrest on felony warrants in Moorhead.

The man was identified Thursday as 50-year-old Jeremy Robert Kelly of Fargo, North Dakota. KFGO reports officers from the High Plains Task Force were taking Kelly into custody Tuesday afternoon when he complained of shortness of breath and passed out as paramedics arrived. He was rushed to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, and died Tuesday night.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office is conducting an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.