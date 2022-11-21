Authorities release Makhi Nave’s cause of death

Authorities have released the cause of death for a young man whose body was discovered in September after he was reported missing by his family.

Makhi Nave, 21, died by drowning, according to the autopsy results. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner ruled Nave’s death an accident.

Mankato police say foul play was not a factor in Nave’s disappearance or death, and the investigation is complete.

Nave’s family reported him missing after he failed to contact his family during a September weekend. His body was discovered near the location he was last seen.