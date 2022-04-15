Authorities release video of deputy shooting in NW Minnesota

NAYTAHWAUSH, Minn. (AP) — Authorities have released dashcam video showing a sheriff’s deputy in northwestern Minnesota shooting and wounding a woman.

Minnesota Public Radio reports state investigators have been reviewing the March 13 incident near Naytahwaush in Mahnomen County.

Sheriff Josh Guenther says he released the video in response to social media posts accusing Deputy Dakota Czerny of attempted murder. The incident began when Czerny forced a vehicle off the road during a pursuit. The video shows Czerny handcuffing someone outside the vehicle. Another person standing next to the vehicle, later identified as Shequoya Basswood, appears to point a handgun at the deputy, who tells her to drop the gun and then shoots her.

Basswood was hit several times but survived.