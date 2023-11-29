Authorities say Mankato homicide investigation a priority

Authorities say the investigation into a Mankato homicide remains a priority.

Buay Duer Juk, 27, died from multiple gunshot wounds on October 28. Detectives say the investigation into his death remains active and they are following up on all leads and information they’ve received.

Police discovered Juk in the street with gunshot wounds shortly before 12:30 a.m. when Mankato Public Safety responded to the 300 block of Bakcerzak Dr for multiple reports of gunfire sounds. Life-saving measures were initiated at the scene, but Juk was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Police say a witness reported seeing a man flee the area on foot after the shooting. The man was described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall with a thin build, approximately 160 lbs, wearing black clothing with the hood up.

Anyone with information about the homicide should contact Mankato Public Safety at (507) 387-8725 or by calling 911.