Authorities Seeking MN Teen Missing Since April

Authorities in Aitkin County are asking for help finding a teen who ran away from home almost six months ago and hasn’t been seen since.

Alexis Elling, 17, was last seen on April 17 in Garrison, Minnesota, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

It’s not clear why authorities are renewing their calls for help finding Elling now, but she’s been the subject of such calls – and news reports – before.

She was reported as a missing runaway in late 2017 and found in January, according to a report from KSTP at the time.

The circumstances of her disappearance are also not clear.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office at 218-927-7400, or dial 911.

Source: bringmethenews.com

