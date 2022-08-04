Autopsy: Family killed at Iowa park shot, stabbed, strangled

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — Autopsy results say three family members killed during a shooting last month at an eastern Iowa state park were shot, stabbed and/or strangled.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety says in a news release Thursday that 42-year-old Tyler Schmidt died from a gunshot wound and “multiple sharp force injuries,” while his wife, 42-year-old Sarah Schmidt, died from multiple sharp force injuries. Officials say their 6-year-old daughter, Lula Schmidt, died from a gunshot wound and strangulation. All three family members’ deaths have been ruled homicides.

The department confirmed that the killer was 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin, of LaVista, Nebraska, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The family was attacked July 22 in their tent at the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground.