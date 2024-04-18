Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Climbs About 7% To Highest Level Since Late November

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prospective homebuyers are facing higher costs to finance a home with the average long-term U.S. mortgage rate moving above 7% this week to its highest level in nearly five months.

The average rate on a 30-year mortgage rose to 7.1% from 6.88% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday.

A year ago, the rate averaged 6.39%.

When mortgage rates rise, they can add hundreds of dollars a month in costs for borrowers, limiting how much they can afford.

Rates have been mostly drifting higher in recent weeks as stronger-than-expected reports on employment and inflation.