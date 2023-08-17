Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Climbs To 7.09%, Highest Level In More Than 20 Years

(Associated Press) The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate jumped this week to its highest level in 20 years, grim news for would-be homebuyers already facing high home prices caused a lack of supply.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan jumped to 7.09% from 6.96% last week.

That’s the highest since April of 2002, when the average rate clocked in at 7.13%.

Sharply higher rates are contributing to a dearth of available homes, as homeowners who locked into lower borrowing costs two years ago are now reluctant to sell and jump into a higher rate on a new property.