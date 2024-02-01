Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Eases To 6.63%
February 1, 2024 1:53PM CST
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate eased this week, welcome news for prospective homebuyers as the spring homebuying season approaches.
The average rate on a 30-year mortgage fell to 6.63% from 6.69% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday.
A year ago, the rate averaged 6.09%.
The average rate has mostly come down from its most recent peak in late October, but remains sharply higher than just two years ago, when it was 3.55%.
Still, the decline in rates helps lower monthly mortgage payments, providing more financial breathing room for homebuyers facing a housing market that remains unaffordable due to rising prices and a shortage of homes for sale.