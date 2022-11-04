Avoid The Holiday Hangover

The best way to avoid a hangover is to stay hydrated–which means drinking water along with EVERY glass of wine. And now it’s easier than ever to remember to take in enough H2O. Essentia Water and House of Wine have teamed up on a Water and Wine Box. Half the box is two gallons of water, and the other half holds the equivalent of 8 bottles of wine. The boxes, with run $45.99 are only available for a limited time starting November 9th at OriginalHouseWine.com/Essentia.