Baby Carrier Sold Exclusively at Target and Online Recalled for Safety Hazard

A nationwide recall has been issued for a baby carrier sold at Target stores.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a recall for Gold Inc.’s Eddie Bauer infant carriers because the buckles on them can break, creating the risk of a baby fall out.

No injuries have been reported so far, but at least eight carriers had buckles break.

The 22,000 carriers under the recall were sold in Target stores and online for $70 between December 2017 and August 2018.

They are black with “Eddie Bauer” and “First Adventure” printed on the front, outside of the carrier.

Parents and caregivers who think they have one of the affected carriers should stop using it and contact Gold Inc. to find out if it is included in the recall. Gold Inc. can be contacted by calling 866-600-7205 or by emailing customerservice@goldbuginc.com.

Customers who bought the recalled carrier will receive a full refund or a carrier of equal or greater value.

Source: bringmethenews.com

