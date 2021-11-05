Baby hospitalized after alleged assault has died

A Mankato baby who was hospitalized last month after an alleged assault by her father has died.

Mankato Department of Public Safety Commander Chris Baukol confirmed the 2-month-old girl died Wednesday.

The baby’s father, 39-year-old Kristopher Dale Arlando Henderson of Mankato, was charged last month with felony 1st-degree assault.

The baby’s mother brought her to a Mankato hospital Sept 23 after returning home from work to find the child’s eyes bulging, according to a criminal complaint. The girl was transported to Rochester, where doctors said she had little to no brain activity, according to the charging document.

Baukol said Mayo Clinic in Rochester would forward reports to Mankato police when the autopsy findings are complete. The Blue Earth County Attorney’s Office could amend those charges pending a review of the case and the autopsy.