Baby Names That Have Become Unpopular Due to the Coronavirus Outbreak

Baby wearing name tag

The world is in the midst of a devastating pandemic but couples are still having babies – and that means coming up with baby names.

Understandably, most parents are choosing to avoid names that are in any way similar to “corona” or “virus”, even if that means changing the name they had already picked for their little bundle of joy.

A recent survey carried out by ChannelMum showed that the pandemic caused 7% of the 1300 people surveyed to change the name they had chosen.

These include lovely names such as Cora, Corina, Coren, Ronan, Viola and Violet – even Lochlan, because of its perceived similarity to the word “lockdown”.

Instead, 7 out of 10 parents are thinking about names inspired by virtues, such as Hope, Faith, Charity, True, Patience, Promise and Constance.

Also moving up the list are names inspired by courageous frontline staff, such as the gender-neutral Hero, Avery and Bravery or Maverick for boys.

Amongst the current uncertainty, a new trend has also emerged for ‘secure’ names such as Haven and Harbor.

Plus over half (54%) of those surveyed would consider a rainbow inspired name after the popular kids’ art trend during the pandemic.

Popular picks include Iris, which means Rainbow in Greek, alongside Indigo and Blue.

Happy names are also popular with a third of new parents, in a bid to beat lockdown gloom and celebrate new life.

The most commonly selected names include Bliss, Joy, Blythe and Felicity for girls, alongside Pax and Sol for boys.

Source: rsvplive.ie