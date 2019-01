The children’s song, which became a viral sensation and the biggest earworm of 2018, is now a legitimate hit.

“Baby Shark” has officially entered the Billboard Hot 100 and landed this week at number-32. The song’s dance video on YouTube has been viewed more than 2.1 billion times. The song was released in 2015 by Pinkfong, a South Korean educational brand. The song is either adorable or annoying. Either way, it’s incredibly catchy.

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook