Baby taken from mother in stolen car found safe

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A missing 1-year-old boy has been found and reunited with his family, hours after a man stole his mother’s vehicle with the baby in the back seat. Police were notified around 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Police believe the mother momentarily left her car running with the baby inside. A man wearing a black sweater took the vehicle.

At about 6:30 p.m. Brooklyn Park Police say officers responded to a 911 hang-up call. When they arrived they found the child was anonymously returned to his family uninjured. Officers later found the stolen vehicle unoccupied.